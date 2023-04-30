© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A rarely revived Lorraine Hansberry play comes to Broadway

By Jeff Lunden
Published April 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT

Playwright Lorraine Hansberry's show, "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window," opened last week on Broadway, almost 59 years ago since it first opened.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
See stories by Jeff Lunden
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More