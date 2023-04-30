© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Not raising the debt ceiling comes with risks

Published April 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT

Washington is preparing for a showdown over the debt ceiling. But what would actually happen if it isn't raised?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More