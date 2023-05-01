© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI could help reduce military suicides, nonprofit hopes

By Jay Price
Published May 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT

A new project by a North Carolina non-profit group is using artificial intelligence to better understand – and maybe reduce – military suicide.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Jay Price
Jay Price is the military and veterans affairs reporter for North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC.
See stories by Jay Price
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More