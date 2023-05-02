PHOTOS: What we saw at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival

Pharrell Williams' 2023 Something In the Water three-day music festival returned to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., for its third year, with a heavy emphasis on the 757's local community and rich music history. "It feels so good to be home, Virginia!" Williams proclaimed while closing out the second day.
Despite delays and the third day of the festival getting canceled due to rain and thunderstorms, SITW's lineup featured some of music's biggest and brightest, including Lil Wayne, Doechii, Latto and Kaytranada. There was also a star-studded headlining set of "Pharrell's Phriends," led by Williams and featuring Busta Rhymes, Coi Leray, De La Soul and plenty of surprise guests, as well as performances from several Tiny Desk alums, such as the Jonas Brothers, Summer Walker, BADBADNOTGOOD, Wet Leg and more.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend.
