© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

King Charles' coronation traditions include 'Stone of Destiny' stolen back by Scots in 1950

Published May 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Scottish historian Lucinda Dean about the significance of the “Stone of Scone” upon which medieval Scottish kings were crowned. Since 1308, it has been part of the English king’s coronation chair, even though four Scottish students tried to steal it back in 1950.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More