Morning news brief

As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.
We are excited to announce our participation in the first-everPublic Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!
Please give nowto continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.