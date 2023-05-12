© 2023 90.5 WESA
What Supreme Court fraud rulings mean for prosecuting corruption

Published May 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

The Supreme Court threw out two fraud convictions out of New York on Thursday. We look at what the rulings mean for prosecuting corruption.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of clinical law at New York University School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and CNN legal analyst.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

