One year after the Uvalde school shooting, questions still go unanswered

Today marks one year since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Even though nearly 400 officers were at the scene, it took over an hour for police to get to the gunman.The police response was widely viewed as a failure, but investigations into what exactly happened that day remain ongoing. The families of the victims are still searching for answers.

So far this year, there have been 22 school shootings and 234 mass shootings in the U.S. What can we learn from the shooting in Uvalde and the many that have come before and after?

