Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on reproductive health efforts

Published June 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Wednesday afternoon a number of Democratic Senators are going to the chamber’s floor to call for the passage of the “Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act.” The goal of the legislation is to quote “block anti-choice states from limiting travel for abortion services.”

It’s not likely to pass, but it comes a year after the Supreme Court’s overturned Roe v. Wade. And Democrats are also pushing legislation ensuring access to birth control — in both the Senate and in states across the country.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrat from Nevada, who is part of the efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

