City of Philadelphia files lawsuit against ghost gun manufacturers after mass shooting

Officials in Philadelphia have announced a lawsuit against two gun manufacturers after Monday’s mass shooting.

Mayor Jim Kenney says the city has seen a more than 300% increase in the number of “ghost guns” in the last four years.

We speak with Philadelphia City Solicitor Diana Cortes about why the city brought this lawsuit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

