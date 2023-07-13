Deep-sea mining: Climate solution or ecological threat?

The International Seabed Authority is meeting to devise regulations that could allow mining of the deep ocean floor for minerals needed for green energy technology.

But bringing those minerals to the surface could disrupt delicate deep-sea ecosystems.

Nevertheless, a U.N. body is now poised to begin accepting applications for ocean floor mining.

“It’s continuing the story of humanity’s age-old ambition to use up the resources that they’ve go on earth and look for the next one and push into new frontiers,” Helen Scales says. “The deep ocean really is the final frontier we have, it really is the last vast space that we have not fully occupied as humanity.”

Today, On Point: Mining the deep sea.

Guests

Gerard Barron, chairman and CEO of The Metals Company.

Helen Scales, marine biologist, writer. Author of many books, including “The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It” and “Eye of the Shoal: A Fishwatcher’s Guide to Life, the Ocean, and Everything.”

Andrew Sweetman, deep-sea ecologist. Leader of the Seafloor Ecology and Biogeochemistry research group at the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

Also Featured

Alanna Smith, conservation program manager at Te Ipukarea Society in the Cook Islands.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.