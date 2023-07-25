Speaker McCarthy says the House may launch an impeachment inquiry of President Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says House Republicans may launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

House Republicans have been investigating allegations of misconduct related to the financial actions of his son, Hunter Biden.

While those claims have been unsubstantiated so far, McCarthy says an impeachment inquiry would give House committees access to documents they need to continue their investigations.

"What an impeachment inquiry does, it gives us the apex of the power of Congress for Republicans and Democrats to gather the information that they need," McCarthy said while speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

McCarthy stated that he is not scheduling an impeachment vote. He raised the possibility of an impeachment inquiry during an interview on Fox News Monday night and spoke further about that interview with reporters Tuesday saying, "the actions that I'm seeing, it could rise to an impeachment inquiry. I want to answer these questions."

McCarthy also says that if government agencies are not cooperating and delaying congressional investigation requests, "that would rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry."

Republicans have accused government agencies of applying a "double standard of justice" to the Biden family.

The younger Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor offenses related to his filing of federal income taxes and is expected to appear in a Delaware court Wednesday. Federal authorities also charged him with a felony firearm offense, for which he agreed to enter a pretrial diversion agreement that allows him to avoid prosecution.

