Up First briefing: 3 charged in Montgomery brawl; David Hogg's young leaders PAC
Today's top stories
Police in Montgomery, Ala., charged three men with misdemeanor assault yesterday after a dockside dispute over where boats could park turned into a full-on brawl on Saturday. Videos of the group of white men beating a Black riverboat captain got millions of views on social media.
Parkland shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg has formed a political action committee to harness the power of Gen Z voters. Gen Z makes up nearly half of the electorate, according to the Brookings Institute. The Leaders We Deserve PAC is dedicated to getting young Democrats into state-level positions and will support about two dozen candidates under 35.
Scientists still don't know why some people develop long COVID, but they've gotten one step closer. New research suggests a link between the FOXP4 gene and long COVID, which causes a variety of symptoms like fatigue, muscle pain and brain fog. The preliminary research could help scientists better understand a condition that affects millions.
Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 yesterday. The Republican-backed ballot measure would have changed the state constitution to make it harder to pass future amendments. This means that a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state will only need to pass by a simple majority in the state's November elections.
Life advice
Work is full of challenges, and sometimes it just isn't a good fit. Deciding to leave your job is a big decision, and it can be hard to talk about it with your loved ones. Career coach Payal Shah gives advice to a Life Kit listener experiencing a career shift.
Today's listen
Singer-songwriter Connie Converse's music wasn't a commercial success in the 1950s. She left New York to start a new life in 1961 and disappeared completely in 1974. When early recordings were released in 2009, she captured a new generation of fans. A second album comes out this week. Author and musician Howard Fishman shares some of her songs and discusses the life of the mysterious woman described by fans as a precursor to Bob Dylan.
3 things to know before you go
