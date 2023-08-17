The head coach of the U.S. national women's soccer team has stepped down

The head coach of the U.S. national women's soccer team, Vlatko Andonovksi, is stepping down, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Thursday.

Andonovski and the organization "mutually agree to part ways," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

"All of us at U.S. Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our Women's National Team over the past four years," U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said. "Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women's program. We're grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport."

Twila Kilgore will serve as interim head coach. Kilgore has worked as an assistant coach for the past year and a half.

"It's been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the [U.S. Women's National Team] for the past four years," Andonovski said. "I'm very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward."

The U.S. Women's National Team was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup last week after losing to Sweden by a penalty kick. It was the earliest exit the USWNT has had in the World Cup, which it has won four times.

