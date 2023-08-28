What is cultivated meat?

Cultivated meat is green-lit in the U.S. That’s meat grown in a lab.

Instead of sending animals to the slaughterhouse, meats are grown from animal stem cells.

Two food technology companies — UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat — are letting people try their cultivated meat. But you can’t grab any off grocery shelves quite yet. For now, it’s available to the public at Bar Crenn in San Francisco and China Chilcano in Washington D.C. Reporters from our own newsroom, Amanda Michelle Gomez and Jacob Fenston, even got to try it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service approved their labels and the Food and Drug Administration left with no questions after they did a pre-market consultation with the companies on their product.

Meat production without factory farming has some wondering about the possibilities it could have for future food production.

How exactly is the meat grown? What would it take to increase production? How would it impact the food industry?

