Tropical Storm Idalia brought tornadoes and one of the worst storm surges in recorded history to the South Carolina coast. But on Thursday, residents are breathing a sigh of relief after most of the flooding receded.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to South Carolina Public Radio’s Victoria Hansen.

