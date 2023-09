Johnny Cash is one of the most popular country singers in American history. A slew of hits in the early 1950s launched him into chart-topping success. By the 1960s, Cash used his music to address the inequities and mistreatment of Native Americans.

Colorado Public Radio’s Vic Vela reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.