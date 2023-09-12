Matt Gutman has spent decades in front of cameras and microphones as a newscaster, reporting on current events across the globe. His calm, cool demeanor belied his internal struggle with a lifetime of panic.

He told his story in Psychology Today.

When an on-camera mistake forced him to take time off for more work, Matt decided to finally address his panic attacks. He tried pharmaceuticals, psychedelics and therapy. His journey is documented in the new book “No Time To Panic: How I Curbed My Anxiety and Conquered a Lifetime of Panic Attacks.”

Matt is one of many Americans who suffer from panic attacks. The New York Times recently covered the topic.

We talk to Matt and a psychiatrist about why panic attacks happen and how to prevent them.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5