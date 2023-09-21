This weekend, stream live performances from the XPoNential Music Festival

It's our favorite time of the year over at WXPN: The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to the Camden Waterfront this weekend.

With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 22

Marina Stage:

5 p.m.: Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz 6:20 p.m.: Don McCloskey

Don McCloskey 8:15 p.m.: Say She She



River Stage:

Saturday, Sept 23

Marina Stage:

12:30 p.m.: Moustapha Noumbissi

Moustapha Noumbissi 1:50 p.m.: Bailen

Bailen 3:25 p.m.: Bobby Rush

Bobby Rush 5:15 p.m.: Wednesday

Wednesday 7:15 p.m.: Celisse



River Stage:

Sunday, Sept 24

Marina Stage:



River Stage:

1:05 p.m.: Mobbluz

Mobbluz 2:25 p.m.: Leyla McCalla

Leyla McCalla 4:15 p.m.: Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band 6:10 p.m.: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

