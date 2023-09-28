The future of Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. His influence on global politics, culture and economics can’t be understated.

Tesla is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, selling 1.3 million cars globally last year. X (formerly Twitter), still has hundreds of millions of active users despite the turmoil the company has faced since Musk took over.

He was called upon bycongressional leaders earlier this month to lend his expertise on artificial intelligence.

New reporting from The New Yorker highlights the power his company SpaceX has in the Ukraine war, providing satellite internet essential for military communications.

State Department officials, political scientists and investigative journalists are asking questions about the level of influence Musk wields. Just how much of it does he have? We convene a panel of experts to discuss.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5