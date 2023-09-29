'Is There Anybody Out There?' explores the possibility of extraterrestrial life

We speak with Laura Krantz, author of the new book, “Is There Anybody Out There? The Search for Extraterrestrial Life, from Amoebas to Aliens.”

Book excerpt: ‘Is There Anybody Out There?’

By Laura Krantz

Excerpted from “Is There Anybody Out There? The Search for Extraterrestrial Life, from Amoebas to Aliens” by Laura Krantz, Abrams Books for Young Readers 2023. Illustrations by Rafael Nobre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.