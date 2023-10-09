Climate Fresk workshop gives participants a look at causes, consequences of climate change

A creative workshop to learn about global warming is a smash hit in Paris and is gaining popularity worldwide, including in the United States. In the Climate Fresk workshop, participants lay out cards that represent the causes of climate change and discuss its consequences and the solutions they could take part in.

We speak with Sheila Suarez de Flores, a U.S. coordinator for the workshop.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.