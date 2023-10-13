Palestinian Israelis near the Gaza border know the grief of this war on both sides

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

At the hotel where we're staying in East Jerusalem, evacuees from the communities on the border with Gaza have started to show up on the eve of what appears to be Israel's ground invasion of Gaza. One of them is Tzlil Dimli from the southern city Sderot. She's here with her husband, Ariel, and their four children, watching a concert put on for the displaced families.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing in non-English language).

FADEL: Living in a city right on the Gaza border, they're used to hiding in their safe room when Hamas rockets are fired. But Saturday, when Hamas militants actually entered the city, it evoked a new fear.

TZLIL DIMLI: It's crazy. Now it's not just be in the safe room. It's know that people can enter to your home and to kill you in your bed.

FADEL: They won't go back home unless Israel takes over Gaza and takes out Hamas. You can feel the trauma and anger here in East Jerusalem, but it's more intense in the south along the border with Gaza, the front line of this war between Israel and Hamas.

(SOUNDBITE OF AIRPLANE ENGINE)

FADEL: In Rahat, an Israeli city about 20 miles from the border with Gaza, the sound of military planes is constant overhead. On the day we get to town, people are in mourning. Among them, NPR producer Nuha Musleh and I find Sheikh Hassan Abu Ghalyun.

HASSAN ABU GHALYUN: Welcome...

NUHA MUSLEH, BYLINE: Thank you.

GHALYUN: ...To Rahat village.

MUSLEH: Thank you so much.

FADEL: I ask where he's returning from.

MUSLEH: (Non-English language spoken).

GHALYUN: (Non-English language spoken).

FADEL: Oh, they're coming back from the funeral. All these cars, there's one, two, three, four cars coming back.

Abu Ghalyun is the tribal reconciliation chief in the city. He solves feuds, resolves marital disputes. But this war is something he cannot solve.

GHALYUN: (Through interpreter) Both sides are losing. No one wins in a war. People only lose in a war.

FADEL: He's returning from the burial of Tariq Mohammed, who was killed when Hamas attacked on Saturday. In total, 17 people from their community were killed, he says. One entire family lost their lives.

GHALYUN: (Through interpreter) A rocket fell through 30 meters away from their tent. The kids got out of their tent to see what was going on. Just as they're returning to their tent, another rocket came and killed them.

FADEL: The dead are brought here, home to the only Muslim cemetery in the area. Hamas didn't seem to discriminate among its victims. The dead included Jewish people, Arabs, women and children. But the pain they carry, it's different. Their relatives are suffering loss, fear and anger on all sides.

GHALYUN: (Through interpreter) I'm an Arab Israeli who has relatives in the Gaza Strip and also in the West Bank, and I have relatives here. We already have people who were killed, and we have people who were kidnapped. My heart is bleeding for the ones in the East Side or the ones on the West Side. All of them are the sons of Adam.

(SOUNDBITE OF SIRENS WAILING)

FADEL: He walks us down the road. The phone in his pocket constantly blares with air raid sirens warning of incoming rockets from Hamas. Then we stop at what looks like a cafe, a concrete room with a corrugated tin roof. Men are gathered inside to mourn with Hamd Kamalot. The man they buried is his 35-year-old son.

HAMD KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) They shot him.

FADEL: He was among many killed in the nearby town of Ofakim when Hamas militants breached the border.

I just wonder if you could talk about how you're feeling about this war, about what's happening, about your safety.

H KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) All of us feel the same. This is not a situation that only involves me. It involves everybody.

FADEL: What is that feeling?

H KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) Only God knows how I feel.

FADEL: He points in the air, pauses, then looks down at the concrete floor.

H KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) I have pain.

FADEL: The Sheikh told me he has family here, in the West Bank, in Gaza. Do you also have family everywhere?

H KAMALOT: (Non-English language spoken).

FADEL: You also have family in Gaza?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken).

FADEL: And you have family in Gaza?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Non-English language spoken).

FADEL: Does everybody here have family in Gaza?

They say they are all one extended family, the Kamalots. Some live here, and some live there. A man sitting nearby, Mohamed Kamalot, holds up his phone.

MOHAMED KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) We've tried to communicate with them over WhatsApp, but we're unable to reach them.

FADEL: It must be so strange to be having somebody that you're burying here on this side that was killed inside Israel and having people you can't call in Gaza. What is that like to have family on both sides like that?

M KAMALOT: There we don't know if they're alive or dead. And here we have a state of war.

FADEL: In Gaza, 1,500 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, many women and children. I asked Tariq's father, Hamd, who he blames for this war.

H KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) This question I cannot answer.

FADEL: In this city, it's a sensitive question. They don't want to criticize Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, because they have family there, and several members of their community are being held hostage, or the government here in Israel where they live and are citizens. So there's a lot that's left unsaid. Mohamed Kamalot, though, blames all.

M KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) The leadership in Israel and the leadership in Palestine. These are the two entities that I blame.

FADEL: Hamas, whose attack on Israel was a clear declaration of war, and Israel's far-right government that's carried out a policy of annexation and eviction of Palestinians in occupied territories that's killed the reality of any possible two-state solution.

(SOUNDBITE OF VEHICLE ENGINE REVVING)

FADEL: We say goodbye to the men. Then Tariq's mother, Karima Kamalot, arrives.

(Non-English language spoken). So sorry. I'm so sorry.

I pay my condolences and ask about her son.

KARIMA KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) Tariq - so people gathered. He went. He joined the gathering. Suddenly, the bullet was in his head.

FADEL: When did you realize something's wrong?

K KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) When we found out that he was dead, we wanted to go see him. We could not reach whatsoever. There were dead bodies everywhere, and no one was allowed to reach that area.

FADEL: And how did you finally get him?

K KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) On the third day, they said they had killed the guys with guns. I went outside and we were - started searching for the bodies, and I found my son.

FADEL: I'm so sorry for your loss.

He was taken to the morgue and it was two days later, on this day, the family could finally bury him.

K KAMALOT: (Through interpreter) There were too many dead bodies, so it took them a while to release his body.

FADEL: As we leave, there is an audible reminder of the war near us.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Non-English language spoken).

MUSLEH: (Non-English language spoken).

FADEL: OK. Let's get out of here.

Rockets being fired by Hamas. In Rahat, there is only one shelter, a sign of the lack of infrastructure in the city. So everyone stands outside in the open and waits until the booms stop. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

