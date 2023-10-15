In a first, California's 'Ebony Alert' will help find missing Black people

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
President Joe Biden came to Pennsylvania Friday to champion steep increases in federal public works spending and detail how promoting green energy can bolster U.S. manufacturing. But the war between Israel and Hamas has scrambled geopolitics and potentially reshuffled the 2024 presidential race. Will a familiar economic message in a place the president visits frequently really get noticed?