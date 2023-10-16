© 2023 90.5 WESA
WESA is constantly monitoring events in Israel and Gaza and will break into our broadcast programming with updates from NPR as they become available.

Medical debt is crushing working-class people. Organizers in Florida hope federal funds can help

Published October 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
A nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient. (David Goldman/AP)
State, local and tribal governments are coming up on a deadline to set plans to spend an infusion of pandemic-recovery dollars before the funds go away for good.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration sent local leaders $350 billion in emergency funding for public health and economic recovery. A significant chunk of that cash has already been spent. But in some cases, there is still money on the table.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how some local grassroots organizers hope to use the funds to relieve medical debt for residents. She speaks with Afua Atta-Mensah, chief of programs at the nonprofit Community Change and Tara “Glitter” Felten, a senior community organizer for the coalition Central Florida Jobs with Justice.

