How San Francisco detectives influenced a man’s wrongful conviction

In July, Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes brought you the story of a man named Joaquin Ciria who was wrongfully convicted of murder in San Francisco in 1991. His friend stayed silent about the truth for decades. The friend, Roberto Socorro, did finally open up about Ciria’s innocence — and last year, Ciria was exonerated. Ever since, Socorro has been yearning for Ciria’s forgiveness.

Joshua Sharpe has followed the friends’ journey for the San Francisco Chronicle. And through his reporting, he’s learned more about how two detectives played a role in Ciria’s wrongful conviction. Sharpe joins Fernandes to recount what we discovered.

