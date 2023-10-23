© 2023 90.5 WESA
Aid trickles through to Gaza as conflict enters 3rd week

Published October 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
This aerial view shows humanitarian aid trucks arriving from Egypt after having crossed through the Rafah border crossing arriving at a storage facility in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 21, 2023. (Belal Al Sabbagh/AFP via Getty Images)
Humanitarian aid is finally being allowed into Gaza. More than 30 trucks made the crossing at the Egyptian border with food, water and medical supplies.

However, Israel is not allowing fuel to cross — even as aid organizations warn that fuel is vital for those in Gaza.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to NPR’s Peter Kenyon as the conflict rumbles on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

