Allegheny General nurses reach tentative agreement, averting possible strike

It seems that unionized nurses at Allegheny General Hospital will not be going on strike.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, which represents registered nurses and nurse practitioners at the North Side hospital, said it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Allegheny General management just hours before a scheduled strike vote.

Last month the union gave its bargaining committee permission to authorize a work stoppage if the committee believed it necessary. This was essentially a shot across the bow after Allegheny General nurses consented to extend their previous contact while negotiations with management over a new contact continued.

Now some 1,300 nurses at Allegheny General will vote on whether to ratify the contract. The union is not releasing details about the tentative deal until after it is ratified, though previously the union has said it wants higher pay and also had concerns about nurse-to-patient ratios.

Allegheny General says it will have a statement after the results of the vote are announced.