Minnesota and Colorado consider removing Trump from ballot

On Thursday, Minnesota’s state Supreme Court is taking up a lawsuit claiming that former President Donald Trump should not be allowed on the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Colorado and a number of other states are considering similar cases, all considered long shots. At issue is a section of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies anyone from running for president if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution, after taking an oath to support it.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Harvard University law professor Noah Feldman, who testified to impeach Trump in his first impeachment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

