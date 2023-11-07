© 2023 90.5 WESA
2023 Results: Key Kentucky elections

By NPR Staff
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST

Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, is squaring off against Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who remains very popular among voters in this ruby red state.

Cameron is intent on making the contest a proxy for national political battles.

The election will be a significant test of how much President Biden's popularity will matter in statewide contests.

Find the results below.

