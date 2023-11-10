© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid conflict and difficulty, can we ever find paradise?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published November 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Paradise Lost and Found

Writer Pico Iyer has crisscrossed the globe looking for paradise and different cultures' notions of it. Amid conflict and difficulty, he asks if it can ever be found.

About Pico Iyer

Pico Iyer is an author and essayist, best known for writing about his travels. He has written over a dozen books, which have been translated into more than 20 languages. His latest is The Half-Known Life: In Search of Paradise. An essayist for TIME since 1986, Iyer is also a frequent contributor to The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, Harper's, Granta and more than 200 other newspapers and magazines worldwide. He has delivered four talks for TED.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. It was researched by Rachel Faulkner-White. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Load More