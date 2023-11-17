Chinese leader Jinping says country will open for business

In San Francisco this week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said China would take more “heart-warming” measures to calm the fears of some corporate leaders about doing business in the country. This comes as foreign direct investment in China went into negative territory for the first time in 25 years.

