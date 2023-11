A jury found David DePape guilty of all federal charges for breaking into the home of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi last October. A sentencing hearing is slated for next month.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, reporter for KQED.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.