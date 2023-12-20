What happened after Clarence Thomas said he needed a raise?

New reporting by ProPublica shows a flurry of activity after Clarence Thomas told a congressman that U.S. Supreme Court justices need to make higher salaries. In January of 2000, Thomas indicated he might resign if the pay didn’t go up. After that, reporting shows Thomas started receiving a stream of gifts that boosted his lifestyle.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joshua Kaplan, a reporter at ProPublica covering the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.