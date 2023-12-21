What is a song that gives you nostalgia?

There are some songs that give us a sweeping feeling of nostalgia every time we hear them. It could be a favorite nursery rhyme from your childhood, a song that reminds you of a memorable vacation, or the track you and your bestie consider the theme song to your friendship.

Morning Edition wants to collect your stories about the song that makes you feel the most nostalgia and where that song takes you when you hear it.

Your responses could be used in the Up First newsletter.

Submit your response below and an editor may be in touch to learn more from you.

We welcome all written and audio submissions.

If you are submitting a response as an audio submission, please be sure to name the song that gives you nostalgia, the artist the song is by, and tell us what makes the song so nostalgic for you.

We will be accepting responses until December 26 at 5 p.m. EST.

