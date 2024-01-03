Gazans struggle with food insecurity, some already facing starvation

A new United Nations report says 90% of Palestinians in Gaza have gone without food for at least an entire day during the war that began following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. At least half the population is considered to be in the ‘emergency’ phase of food insecurity, with another 375,000 in the ‘catastrophe’ phase. This comes as bombardments continue and housing and medicines also grow scarce.

Host Robin Young talks to World Food Programme spokesperson in New York Shaza Moghraby about the crisis.

