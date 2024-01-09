Michigan wins college football championship

The undefeated Michigan Wolverines were crowned college football champions Monday night, beating the Washington Huskies 34-13. It is the team’s first title since 1997, and the first of the playoff era. The victory comes after a year of controversy and cheating accusations leveled at the Michigan coaching staff.

Ann Arbor News’ Michigan football reporter Aaron McMann has been following the team all season. He joins host Scott Tong for more on the team’s journey and what’s next for the team and coach.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.