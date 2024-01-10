© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alana Springsteen is making a 'different kinda country' on her debut album

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Alana Springsteen
Courtesy of the artist
Alana Springsteen

Do you remember your early 20s? Maybe you're in your early 20s right now, and you know that things can be confusing, intense and full of life lessons. Virginia Beach native and current rising Nashville star Alana Springsteen is right in the thick of all of that.

Springsteen is, like the title of her debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING, and she's divided that album into three parts called "messing it up," "figuring it out" and "getting it right." In this session, recorded in front of a live audience at World Cafe Live, you'll hear some songs from each of those parts. Plus, Springsteen talks about making the record, working with Chris Stapleton, and making it through the tumult of your 20s.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN
Tags
NPR Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod
Load More