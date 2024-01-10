© 2024 90.5 WESA
What we know about Lloyd Austin's health

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published January 10, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Washington is in an uproar over the Defense Secretary’s failure to inform the White House, Congress, and the public of his need for emergency hospitalization at the start of the new year.

We now know Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer.

Complications from that diagnosis and a procedure in December led to him being admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 1.

But it took days for that information to become public. And it raises many questions, not least over men’s health, and the stigma tied to certain conditions.

We get the latest on the situation.

