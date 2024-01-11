© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boeing's big blowout

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published January 11, 2024 at 9:06 AM EST
An Alaska Airlines Embraer aircraft is seen taking off at Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon.
An Alaska Airlines Embraer aircraft is seen taking off at Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon.

Boeing’s Dave Calhoun is under intense scrutiny.

As C-E-O he spoke earlier this week to his staff after an Alaska Airlines plane landed safely after suffering a blowout in mid-air.

No one was injured when an unused cabin door broke away on the flight. But since that incident on Saturday, federal officials ordered that all Boeing 7-3-7 MAX 9 jetliners be grounded.

How big a crisis is this for the U.S. plane maker and its 140,000 workers?

Peter Robison is a senior reporter at Bloomberg News and author of “Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing.” 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Rupert Allman
Load More