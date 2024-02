Having crossed the threshold of 2024, let's get the New Year off to a good musical start with some brilliant new sounds. Host Fiona Ritchie has selected an hour's worth of great new music from Celtic roots for you to discover. Artists featured include Owen Marshall, Holly and the Reivers, Martin Hayes, and Patakas (Will & Joe Sartin).

