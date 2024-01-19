What New Mexico, Nebraska and Michigan are focusing on this legislative session

We check in on three states around the country — New Mexico, Nebraska and Michigan — to see what their legislative agendas are for the new session and the priorities laid out in the governors’ state-of-the-state addresses.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Daniel Chacón, state government reporter at the Santa Fe New Mexican; Fred Knapp, politics reporter for Nebraska Public Media, and Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network.

