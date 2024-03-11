Photos: The 5-month mark passes as the humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza

This past week, the five-month mark since the Oct. 7 attacks passed as hopes for a cease-fire deal diminished. Sweden and Canada announced they plan toresume funding the U.N. agency aiding Palestinians. President Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. military would begin establishing a temporary port on the coast of Gaza that would allow ships to deliver food, water, medicine and temporary shelters to the territory.
Ramadan began Sunday night, the holiday consists of fasting, prayer, charity and feasts. This year, it takes on a different meaning, considering the humanitarian crisis currently taking place in Gaza.
Here's a look at what photojournalists documented on the ground saw last week:
