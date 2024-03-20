The view of the election from Ohio

We’re talking about Ohio.

Because the race for control of the Senate this November runs right through it. And now we know who the incumbent Democratic Senator will face, a former car dealer called Bernie Moreno.

He’s one of the big winners from one of the five states who held their primaries on Tuesday.

And while the presidential contest is, as far as delegates are concerned, wrapped up, the rhetoric on the campaign trail has not cooled down.

We talk about it with Ron Elving.He’s senioreditorand correspondent atNPRandalecturerat American University’s school ofpublicaffairs.

