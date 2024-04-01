The 1A Record Club listens to Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

This ain’t Texas.

It’s 1A. (Although we are on in Texas.) And today, our record club is listening to some Beyoncé.

Her new album, “Cowboy Carter,” clocks in at 27 tracks and a little over anhour. The musical powerhouseplays a string ofsounds rooted in countrymusic. She even throws inher takes on someof the genre’sclassics.

But Black artists have long pioneered the country genre. You can learn about the history of Black women in country on Color Me Country Radio.

And we made a playlist of the other country artists featured on the album, as well as some of our own recommendations, which you can listen to here:

We break downthesoundsBeyoncéexplores in her latest projectandhow Black artists have long been excluded from the genre.

