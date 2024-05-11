Fresh Air Weekend: WNBA star Brittney Griner; Discovering plant 'intelligence'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Brittney Griner reflects on 'Coming Home' after nearly 300 days in a Russian prison: The WNBA star, who is six feet, nine inches, says she felt like a zoo animal in prison. "The guards would literally come open up the little peep hole, look in, and then I would hear them laughing."

Sonny Rollins' big-hearted music speaks for itself on newly reissued 'Freedom Weaver': In 1959, Rollins was a few years into one of the great hot streaks in jazz history when he took a three-week trip to Europe. Three hours from that tour are heard on a new Rollins-approved reissue.

Plants can communicate and respond to touch. Does that mean they're intelligent? Climate journalist Zoë Schlanger says research suggests that plants are indeed "intelligent" in complex ways that challenge our understanding of agency and consciousness. Her book is The Light Eaters.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

