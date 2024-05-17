Tiny Desk Premiere: The Staves
When we last heard from The Staves, its members were in the kitchen of their Watford, England, childhood home. Sourdough was on the table and sunlight streamed through the curtains as the folk-pop group's sisterly harmonies and banter made their Tiny Desk (home) concert feel familiar and approachable. Three years later, The Staves finally made it to the NPR Music office.
What was founded as a sister trio is now a sister duo — Emily Staveley-Taylor, the eldest, is taking time away from the band to focus on her family. The Staves' new album, All Now, reflects that change; on record and in this performance, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor quiet any qualms that they would be able to carry on the harmonies for which the group is known. Instead, the Tiny Desk setting perfectly illuminates the power and talent of their voices.
SET LIST
- "Fundamental Memory"
- "All Now"
- "I'll Never Leave You Alone"
- "So Gracefully"
MUSICIANS
- Jessica Staveley-Taylor: vocals, guitar
- Camilla Staveley-Taylor: vocals, ukulele
- Marcus Hamblett: guitar, bass
- Rob Pemberton: piano, bass, vocals
- Glyn Daniels: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Kara Frame
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Elizabeth Gillis
- Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Joshua Bryant
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
