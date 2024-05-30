The 1A Movie Club Watches "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

Director George Miller is back, and this time he’s got even more big rig crashes, otherworldly weapons, and bloodthirsty marauders in his “Mad Max” prequel film, “Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga”.

The 1-A Movie Club convenes to discuss “Furiosa,” how Miller handles the origin story for the character, and how the movie stacks up against the rest of the franchise, including its much-lauded predecessor, 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

First, we talk to the man behind the film’s score, Dutch film composer and music producer Tom Holkenborg. We ask Tom about what goes into making a big “Mad Max” score, and how the differences in “Furiosa” required a different score that still resonated with the previous installment.

We’ll also hear from our experts about how “Furiosa” has done at the box office compared to expectations, and what it tells us about the types of movies that can succeed in the current Hollywood environment.

