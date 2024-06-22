'Wait Wait' for June 22, 2024: With Not My Job guest Erik Weihenmayer

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Erik Weihenmayer and panelists Negin Farsad, Maz Jobrani, and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Surgeon General’s Newest Warning; Summer Smarts; Going Stag

The Olympic Torch Reporch

A true/false round up of stories about this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories of famous dads in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz mountaineer and adventurer Erik Weihenmayer on social climbers

Adventurer and mountain climber Erik Weihenmayer plays our game called, “Mountain Climber, Meet Social Climber.” Three questions about social climbers.

Panel Questions

College Senior Citizens; Hey, Siri, Don’t Be A Narc!; Namaste Off My Lawn!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Recharge Your Broken Heart; Names For Sale; Schnozz Training

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next thing to get a Surgeon General's warning?

