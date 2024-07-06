Fresh Air Weekend: Comedian Michelle Buteau; Emily Nussbaum on reality TV

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After the Sept. 11 attacks, Michelle Buteau decided: 'I better start living': Buteau says covering the news of the 2001 terrorist attacks crystalized her desire to go into comedy. She stars in the film Babes and in the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest.

50 years later, Steely Dan's 'Pretzel Logic' still sounds fresh: By 1974, Steely Dan's two albums had helped established the band as a viable business proposition. With Pretzel Logic, they began a quest for studio perfectionism that would last for decades to come.

'Love is Blind' is mired in lawsuits. What does that mean for reality TV?: New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum discusses the lawsuits brought forth by the Love is Blind cast members, and reflects on how reality TV has impacted our culture. Her new book is Cue the Sun!

